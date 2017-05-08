Posted: Jan 15, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2021 9:50 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet inside the Women’s Building of the Osage County Fairgrounds this Tuesday in light of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Claude Rosendale will give an evaluation on the performance of Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland and how she did in 2020.

The commissioners will consider approving and signing interlocal agreements with the City of Sperry, Sperry Public Schools, City of Skiatook and Skiatook Public Schools.

There will be discussion and possible action taken to make amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will also vote to go into executive session to discuss a lawsuit with its attorney.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning.