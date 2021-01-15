News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 11:44 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2021 11:44 AM
Pawhuska Schools Going Virtual
Ty Loftis
As we head into the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend, Pawhuska Public Schools has announced that they will be transitioning to virtual learning through Friday, January 29th.
A Facebook post states that this is thanks in large part to positive COVID-19 cases and staff members and students having to quarantine after contact tracing. Meals will be delivered beginning at 9:30 a.m. and available for pickup at the elementary cafeteria from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Meals won’t be available on Friday, as the school had a built-in snow day.
All scheduled athletic events will continue as scheduled.
« Back to News