Posted: Jan 15, 2021 11:44 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2021 11:44 AM

Ty Loftis

As we head into the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend, Pawhuska Public Schools has announced that they will be transitioning to virtual learning through Friday, January 29th.

A Facebook post states that this is thanks in large part to positive COVID-19 cases and staff members and students having to quarantine after contact tracing. Meals will be delivered beginning at 9:30 a.m. and available for pickup at the elementary cafeteria from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Meals won’t be available on Friday, as the school had a built-in snow day.

All scheduled athletic events will continue as scheduled.