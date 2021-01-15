Posted: Jan 15, 2021 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2021 3:18 PM

Garrett Giles

A store at the Washington Park Mall in Bartlesville is planning on closing its doors.

Signs at the Christopher & Banks women's clothing store at the Washington Park Mall in Bartlesville show that they're currently holding a closing sale. Bartlesville Radio reached out to the mall and to the store but could not get a comment on the store's future closure.

The Washington Park Mall is located at 2350 SE Washington Boulevard. Hours for the mall include 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.