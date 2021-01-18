Posted: Jan 18, 2021 10:14 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2021 10:14 AM

The Dewey City Council may enter into executive session when they meet on Tuesday night at 7:00 o’clock at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

It states on the Dewey City Council’s agenda that it is the opinion of City Attorney Bo Estes that the Council may consider and adopt a motion to meet in executive session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development. If the Council confers in executive session on Tuesday night, it’ll be the second straight meeting in which they discuss economic development.

Out of the executive session, the Dewey City Council may consider and take action on the matters pertaining to economic development.

Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea will give an update on the department on Tuesday night. The City of Dewey’s sales tax report will also be discussed.

Lastly, the Dewey City Council may discuss, consider and approve an ordinance regarding animal regulations with the city.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene immediately following the Dewey City Council meeting.