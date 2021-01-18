Posted: Jan 18, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2021 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

Late last week, Barnsdall Public Schools made the decision to pivot toward virtual learning beginning on Tuesday and running through Friday. This comes after two more students tested positive for COVID-19.

Elementary teachers will be in contact with students regarding what students will be doing during this three-day span. Junior high and high school students will fill find their assignments on the Google Classroom.

The two wresting matches scheduled for the week are still on at this time. A post on the Barnsdall Public School website says in part that the school is doing its best to make decisions for a vast array of situations and a large number of individuals. The health and safety of students is always the biggest concern.