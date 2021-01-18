Posted: Jan 18, 2021 1:13 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2021 1:13 PM

Matt Jordan

A Bartlesville man is arrested after being pulled over in Caney. Earlier this weekend at around 10:30pm an officer with the Caney Police Department made a traffic stop for a traffic violation at State and Spears St. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 58-year-old Gregory Mundine, who was driving with a suspended license and the registration on the vehicle was expired. Mundine was arrested and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail without incident and was charged with driving while suspended and no current registration.