Posted: Jan 18, 2021 1:15 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2021 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

Sophomores, juniors and seniors at the high school level in Pawhuska had the opportunity to take the ACT test this past fall. 84 of the students took advantage of this free opportunity because they lost out on that chance to take it last spring. High School Principal Lori Justus says the numbers weren't as high as she had hoped, but she did she positive areas for growth.

The average score between the three grade levels was 14.8. Statewide averages will not be available until the spring.