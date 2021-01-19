Posted: Jan 19, 2021 11:14 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 11:14 AM

Max Gross

According to a Facebook update from the Nowata Public Schools all school sites will be back in session on Wednesday, January 20. Due to a COVID-19 situation the sites had been shut down for the beginning of the week.

Glenn C. Moore Elementary had planned on re-opening on Tuesday but an electrical issue surfaced which forced NPS to cancel school. The Elementary will be in session on Wednesday.The middle school and high school were scheduled to retun to in-person learning on Wednesday after the brief shutdown. Activities will return as scheduled on Thursday, January 21.