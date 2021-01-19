Posted: Jan 19, 2021 11:26 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 11:26 AM

Several area basketball teams continue to line the rankings. Especially in Class 2A which has five area boy's and girl's teams ranked.

Oklahoma Union remains undefeated but moved from No. 4 to No. 5 in this week's rankings. The Cougars play at the Fort Gibson Invitational this weekend.

Pawhuska remains at No. 9 in the rankings this week. The Huskies host their own tournament this weekend.

Nowata slots up one spot to No. 10 in the polls. The Ironmen are currently riding a six-game winning streak.

Caney Valley dipped down one spot to No. 19 after a loss to Oklahoma Union. The Trojans are mourning the cancelation of their own Caney Valley Tournament which is normally played this week.

The Oklahoma Union girl's team dropped to No. 17 overall after losing to 3A Kiefer on Saturday. The Lady Cougars are currently 7-5 on the season.