Posted: Jan 19, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Claude Rosendale with the Osage County Tourism Committee gave a presentation and summary report as to how Tourism Director Kelly Bland has been doing to promote the county across the state and at the national level in the past year.

Rosendale said she has developed a real love for the county and has done a great job in marketing Osage County.

Rosendale says one of Bland’s strengths has been developing contacts with those not only across the state, but nationally as well.

District one commissioner Randall Jones did have a question for Rosendale regarding their monthly meeting schedule and what is most often talked about in open discussion now that the tourism committee doesn’t have to request funding from the commissioners.

The concern that came from Jones is a flow of information from the tourism committee, but Rosendale said minutes of each meeting are sent out and the meetings are open to the public.