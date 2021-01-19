Posted: Jan 19, 2021 3:18 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 3:19 PM

Ty Loftis

A number of Nowata Public School staff members in the middle and high school continue to test positive for COVID-19 or get exposed to the virus. As a result, the school has made the decision to continue its virtual learning through Monday, January 25th. Nowata elementary will resume to in-person learning on Wednesday.

The Nowata Classroom Teachers Association will also be holding a forum for those running for the open school board seat Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. The forum will take place in the Old Gym and can be live-streamed on the Nowata Public Schools Facebook Page.