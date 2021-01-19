Posted: Jan 19, 2021 7:21 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 7:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council met for a special meeting Tuesday evening with the objective being to authorize City staff to submit a coronavirus response grant, thus helping Bartlesville residents recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant City Planner Nancy Warring gave a presentation and said just over eight million dollars are available to distribute to 18 eligible cities, including Bartlesville. Warring is unsure how much of that money Bartlesville is eligible for, but said it is important to apply based on estimated local needs.

These local needs include helping individuals with utility assistance for up to six months, rental assistance for six months, medical aid, mental health assistance and nutrition aid. Warring said cities can only apply for three of these needs.

Warring went on to talk about why she felt it was important that these were the three areas the council choose.

The council went on to authorize that CDBG grant and Warring says she is unsure when we will find out how much aid the City receives.