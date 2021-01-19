Posted: Jan 19, 2021 8:07 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 8:09 PM

The Dewey City Council decided to table action to amend animal regulations in the City of Dewey's Code of Ordinances on Tuesday night.

Animal Control Officer Gary Carter presented the item with the hopes of creating a better environment for dogs in Dewey.

City Manager Kevin Trease recommended that the Council hold off on any action on amending this portion of Dewey's Code of Ordinances. He said he would bring back an actual written ordinance for the Council to review.

Electric fences are currently prohibited in Dewey. Animal Control Officer Gary Carter asked the Dewey City Council to make exceptions to allow electric fences that are designed and approved for dogs / canines an option. He also asked the Council to consider changing the parameters in which a dog can be kept in from 100 square feet to 200 square feet.

There is also hope to add a definition for tethering for dogs. Officer Carter said adding the language would outlaw tethering of canines in the City of Dewey. He said tethering occurs when someone leaves an animal outside on a chain unattended for a long period of time. He said the language on tethering would not have an effect on leash law (basically you can still walk your dog on a leash).

In a statement, Officer Carter said:

"I am available and able to take any citizen's questions or concerns. I look forward to creating a positive environment for the animals of Dewey."

Citizens with concerns can contact the City of Dewey's Animal Control Division by calling 918.534.2223.