Posted: Jan 19, 2021 8:27 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 8:28 PM

Garrett Giles

After spending approximately 45 minutes in executive session to discuss economic development on Tuesday night, the Dewey City Council took no action.

Mayor Tom Hays came right out of the gate saying there would be no action taken on matters pertaining to economic development.

Tuesday night marked the second straight meeting in which the Dewey City Council entered into executive session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development. Unlike the first of the two meetings, the Council had an item on Tuesday night's agenda to discuss, consider and possibly approve the matters they conferred over in executive session.

Still, no action was taken on Tuesday night.