Posted: Jan 20, 2021 1:05 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 1:05 PM

Max Gross

The Advanced Copier Systems Nowata Invitational tournament has been canceled according to a facebook post from Nowata Public Schools. The tournament was taking the place of the NEO Tournament, which had been canceled as well.

Coaches will attempt to reschedule if oppurtunites are available. We will have more information to come.