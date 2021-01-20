Posted: Jan 20, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Jesse Creek Cemetery along Circle Mountain Road in Washington County will receive more restoration thanks to a $500 check from the Cherokee Nation.

Cherokee Nation Councilwoman Dora Smith-Patzkowski presented the check to Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier on Thursday, Jan. 14th. Commissioner Bouvier said the check is greatly appreciated.

Commissioner Bouvier said they've probably spent $1,000 so far to fix up the Jesse Creek Cemetery. He said they've spent $800 on cutting damaged trees down so visitors won't get hit.

On top of that work, Commissioner Bouvier said they've repaired head stones and they've even installed a gate.

Photo courtesy: Commissioner Bouvier