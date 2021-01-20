Posted: Jan 20, 2021 2:06 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 vaccine became available in Osage County nearly a month ago and it is currently available each Monday in Pawhuska and on Fridays in Skiatook. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says the rollout of the vaccine has been smooth.

Roberts says there is no guarantee that the vaccine clinics will be available each week, as several accommodations must be made.

To register for a COVID-19 immunization, go to vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. You may also call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.