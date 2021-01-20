Posted: Jan 20, 2021 3:29 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 3:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County residents have informed the Sheriff's Office that someone is calling posing to be a member of the WCSO.

According to Undersheriff Jon Copeland, the caller is telling people that they have an active warrant for their arrest and money is needed to be paid via phone, or other information is needed to resolve the warrant. He said the WCSO does not call people by phone to inform of an outstanding arrest warrant nor do they collect any fees, fines, or costs associated with any criminal or civil case in district court.

Residents should ask questions such as who is calling, what is the call back number, and ID or badge number, and call the non-emergency number at 918.338.4001 to report the call.

Undersheriff Copeland said this is not a new scam and one that has surfaced here in the past. He said the WCSO, Deputies, staff, or personnel of the Sheriff's Office do not confirm arrest warrants by phone.