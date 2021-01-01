Posted: Jan 20, 2021 4:17 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 4:17 PM

The OKM Music Festival is entering its 37th year as Oklahoma’s premier music festival. Hosting its first festival in 1985, the OKM Music Festival is one of the state’s longest running music festivals to date. From June 10 - 17, Bartlesville will enjoy classical and multi-genre entertainment from performers around the world.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 OKM Music Festival was re-imagined, downscaled and postponed to September of last year. Most of the original 2020 lineup has been confirmed to perform in 2021 with a few exciting additions planned.

Highlights of the upcoming season include a return favorite: Canadian Brass, who will be kicking off the festival at the Bartlesville Community Center on Thursday, June 10. Canadian Brass is one of the most recognized brass ensembles in the world and includes the talent of five extraordinary talents: tuba, two trumpets, a trombone and horn. Their last performance stop in Bartlesville was during the 2015 festival and are always well-received within the community.

“Canadian Brass has been a longtime favorite of OKM,” said Mary Lynn Mihm, Chairman of the Board. “We’re thrilled to have them back in Bartlesville for our upcoming season.”

Other highlighting artists include Bartlesville alumni, Jack Settle, who will be opening for Dallas Brass at the beloved Woolaroc performance. Classical crossover group, Dallas String Quartet, has an electrifying concert planned of classical and contemporary music infused together. Tina Guo, another classical crossover artist, will make an OKM performance stop in Tulsa. Guo is one of the most recorded cellists of all time, and collaborates with video game and film composers, such as Hans Zimmer who composed the recent Blockbuster film, Wonder Woman 1984.

“Tina Guo performed a virtual performance during OKM’s 2020 festival and received over 30,000 views from every corner of the world,” said Ryan Martin, Marketing Director. “Infusing acoustic and electric cello, I know she has quite the exciting performance planned.”

Classical music is the backbone of the OKM Music Festival. Returning to OKM from 2019, Steinway artist Jenny Lin will be performing a special performance at Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa. Other classical performers include Take 3, Merz Trio and pianist Wynona Wang.

“Performing everything from Beethoven, Brahms, Rachmaninoff, and Schumann, we have a fantastic classical series planned for our guests,” says Mihm.

Geared as a family concert, Tulsa saxophonist Grady Nichols will kick off the festival finale with an exciting jazz performance. Following Nichols is the GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum family of nine, Baha Men. Known for their hit single, ‘Who Let the Dogs Out,’ Baha Men will bring Junkanoo stylings, pop sensibilities, and the Caribbean to Bartlesville.

“It’s going to be a great family concert, and we hope the entire community comes out to celebrate with us,” said Mihm.

In addition to the main stage concerts, OKM hosts free performances throughout the festival week, including performances by Hugo Salcedo, Ryan & Ryan piano duo, and local pianist Keeli Droege, to name a few. Kid’s activities include special kids-only activities, events and performances, such as story time music and art projects, as well as the popular ‘Prince and Princess Tea.’ Traditionally held the same week as the OKM Music Festival, this year, the ‘Especially for Kids’ series will be held June 5 - 10. Advance reservations for the ‘Especially for Kids’ and Showcase series are required and will become available on Monday, March 1.

For ticket information and a complete list of events, times, and locations, visit okmmusic.org, or call 918-336-9900.

Main-Stage Performance Tickets on Sale:

MONDAY, JANUARY 25, 2021

Festival 2021

JUNE 10, 7pm

Bartlesville Community Center





CANADIAN BRASS JUNE 11, 6pm

Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve JACK SETTLE BAND JUNE 11, 7:30pm

Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve DALLAS BRASS

JUNE 12, 7pm

Bartlesville Community Center DALLAS STRING QUARTET JUNE 13, 7pm

Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa TINA GUO JUNE 14, 7pm

Philbrook Museum of Art, Tulsa JENNY LIN

JUNE 15, 7pm

Bartlesville Community Center TAKE3 JUNE 16, 11am

Bartlesville Community Center Community Hall



MERZ TRIO JUNE 16, 7pm

Ambler Hall WYNONA WANG