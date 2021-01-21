Posted: Jan 21, 2021 9:39 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 9:39 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the City of Bartlesville’s City Beat, the free Christmas tree mulching offered at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park, located near Madison and Tuxedo Boulevard, will end for the season on Sunday, Jan. 24th.

Until then, undecorated trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced area, just east of Madison Boulevard. The mulch will be available to the public for as long as it lasts.

﻿For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 918.338.4154.