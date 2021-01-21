News
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 9:43 AM
Tri-County Tech Enrollment and Virtual Open House
Tom Davis
Tri-County Tech is here to make education available to anyone with the drive to go further in life. Our vision, “inspiring success through life-changing learning experiences,” is what drives us to provide our students and customers with a path to success using hands-on, real-world experience. TCT is here to support you and get you ready for a new career. If you are ready to take the next step, reach out to us and apply today.
Braden Schovanec, Recruitment Specialist at Tri County Tech, appeared Thursday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION where he said, "Successful futures are built by driven students and instructors that challenge them to be the best they can be. Students gain skills taught in the classroom, but also the skills necessary to thrive in the workforce or higher education."
Braden Schovanec announced the virtual open house at Tri-County Tech that will be offered online February 9, from 4 to 6 pm. (www.tricountytech.edu). It's a chance to interact with instructors and a chance to earn two extra points on your application.
Tri County Tech is proud to offer 15 full-time programs to high school juniors & seniors. The classes are Monday – Friday with morning students attending from 8:30 am – 11:00 am and afternoon students attend from 12:00pm – 2:30 pm.
Buses are provided for transportation. If a student chooses to not ride the bus, they do have the option to drive themselves.
Enrollment takes place during February and March at each high school.
Schovanec reminds that students can jump-start their careers with certifications earned for free at Tri County Tech while they are still in high school.
These programs are free to high school juniors and seniors who live within the Tri County district which include: Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville, Wesleyan Christian School, and Wynona. TCT also serves many homeschooled students.
Students have the option to complete a one-year certification option or a two-year diploma. Upon completion of the program, students are prepared to enter the workforce or continue their education. High School elective credit is received.
Full Time Programs:
Applied Welding Technology
Automotive Collision Repair
Automotive Service Technology
Computer Repair & Networking
Construction Technology
Cosmetology
Marketing Communications
Culinary Arts
Early Care & Education
EAST
Medicine & Biosciences
Pre-Engineering
Pre-Nursing
Precision Machining Operations
Teacher Prep
College Credit:
Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Tri County Tech are both committed to providing high-quality educational programs to their respective constituencies. To learn about college credit opportunities, visit below or OKWU.edu.
