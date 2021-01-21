Posted: Jan 21, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

Tri-County Tech is here to make education available to anyone with the drive to go further in life. Our vision, “inspiring success through life-changing learning experiences,” is what drives us to provide our students and customers with a path to success using hands-on, real-world experience. TCT is here to support you and get you ready for a new career. If you are ready to take the next step, reach out to us and apply today.

Braden Schovanec, Recruitment Specialist at Tri County Tech, appeared Thursday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION where he said, "Successful futures are built by driven students and instructors that challenge them to be the best they can be. Students gain skills taught in the classroom, but also the skills necessary to thrive in the workforce or higher education."

Tri County Tech is proud to offer 15 full-time programs to high school juniors & seniors. The classes are Monday – Friday with morning students attending from 8:30 am – 11:00 am and afternoon students attend from 12:00pm – 2:30 pm.

Buses are provided for transportation. If a student chooses to not ride the bus, they do have the option to drive themselves.

Enrollment takes place during February and March at each high school.

Schovanec reminds that students can jump-start their careers with certifications earned for free at Tri County Tech while they are still in high school.

These programs are free to high school juniors and seniors who live within the Tri County district which include: Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville, Wesleyan Christian School, and Wynona. TCT also serves many homeschooled students.

Students have the option to complete a one-year certification option or a two-year diploma. Upon completion of the program, students are prepared to enter the workforce or continue their education. High School elective credit is received.

Full Time Programs:

Applied Welding Technology

Automotive Collision Repair

Automotive Service Technology

Computer Repair & Networking

Construction Technology

Cosmetology

Marketing Communications

Culinary Arts

Early Care & Education

EAST

Medicine & Biosciences

Pre-Engineering

Pre-Nursing

Precision Machining Operations

Teacher Prep

College Credit: