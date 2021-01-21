Posted: Jan 21, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 9:47 AM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville Water Utilities Department officials are asking wastewater customers to be mindful of the items they are putting into the sewer system as the department continues to wrestle with an unusually high number of sewer backups brought on since the pandemic.

Water Utilities Terry Lauritsen says the problem has been especially prevalent in recent weeks.

“We are seeing a higher than average number of backups and sewer problems over the last several weeks," said Lauritsen. "The main culprit is disposable wipe products. These need to be thrown in the trash, including the ones labeled ‘flushable,’ and not flushed down the toilet. We're asking our wastewater customers to be more vigilant in making sure items that should not be put into the sewer system are put into the trash instead." For anyone wondering what those items are, it's pretty simple: “Basically, two things (besides water),” says Lauritsen. “Toilet paper and human waste. Everything else goes in the in the trash.”

What not to flush:

Disposable wipes of any kind, even if labeled “flushable” “Wipes don’t break down in the sewer line and have become one of the No. 1 causes of sewer backups,” Lauritsen said.

F.O.G. (fats, oils and grease) "This includes cooking oils and grease flushed through the sink or dishwasher and greasy scraps sent through the garbage disposal," Lauritsen said. "F.O.G. cools and congeals down the line, sticking to pipes."

Feminine sanitary products including tampons, applicators and pads

Diapers and nursing pads

Dental floss

Paper towels and tissues

Hair

Cotton balls and Q-tips

Condoms

Helpful tips

Collect fats, oils and grease (F.O.G.) in a container and dispose of it in the garbage. Prior to washing any cookware or dishes with F.O.G. residual, wipe it down with a paper towel and discard the paper towel in the garbage.

Common sources of F.O.G. include:

Oil from cooked meats and fish Gravies, sauces and soups Cooking oil, butter, shortening, lard and margarine Milk, cream, sour cream and mayonnaise Oily or greasy food scraps.

Scrape or discard food scraps in the garbage prior to washing dishes.

Dispose of disposable wipes, even ones labeled “flushable,” feminine sanitary products, diapers, dental floss and paper towels in the garbage.

Install and maintain a backflow device and/or a pop-up cleanout.

If you have questions about any waste water issue, the Wastewater Department can be reached by calling 918.338.4104. Normal business hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For emergencies outside of normal business hours, call 918.338.4055.