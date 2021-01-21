Posted: Jan 21, 2021 11:08 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

A water main break has occurred at 14th and Cherokee in downtown Bartlesville.

Water has been shut down for several downtown residents. The City of Bartlesville asks that you use caution in the area or use an alternate route. Workers and vehicles are in the area trying to resolve the issue and get water back online now.

Photo courtesy: Jay Stumpff