Posted: Jan 21, 2021 11:23 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 11:23 AM

Max Gross

The Caney Police Department says it has been experiencing driver’s traveling at high speeds on the south side of town. The CPD posted a reminder on its Facebook page that the speed limit is 35 miles per hour through the south city limit.

The release states they have witnessed speeds of 50 to 60 MPH between the Casey’s General Store and the Dollar General. The CPD states that it has reached out to the Kansas Department of Transportation about the lack of speed limit signs in this area.

The speed limit remains 35 MPH until you reach the 55 MPH sigh near the Kansas-Oklahoma border. The CPD appreciates the cooperation of the public.