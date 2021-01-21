News
Washington County Commissioners
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 1:43 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 1:43 PM
Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve 2022 Meeting Schedule
Garrett Giles
The Washington County Commissioners approved their schedule of meetings for the calendar year 2022 when they met this week.
The Commissioners agreed to meet at 9:00 a.m. on the first Monday of every month in 2022. If a meeting falls on a holiday, the Washington County Commissioners will meet on the first work day following said holiday. Other weekday meetings will be held on Mondays at 9:30 a.m., or the first work day following a holiday.
The meetings are to be held on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.
« Back to News