Posted: Jan 21, 2021 1:43 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 1:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved their schedule of meetings for the calendar year 2022 when they met this week.

The Commissioners agreed to meet at 9:00 a.m. on the first Monday of every month in 2022. If a meeting falls on a holiday, the Washington County Commissioners will meet on the first work day following said holiday. Other weekday meetings will be held on Mondays at 9:30 a.m., or the first work day following a holiday.

The meetings are to be held on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.