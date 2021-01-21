Posted: Jan 21, 2021 1:55 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Work continues on the Green Lake Bridge Project located along County Road 4000 in the southern portion of Washington County.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap says he believes the project will be complete and cars will be driving on the bridge by the end of the month. He said he wouldn't want to hold a ceremony until the weather warms up and the area is cleaned following construction.

The Green Lake Bridge Project sits two miles north of the Tulsa County line and one mile east of the Rogers County line on County Road 4000. The bridge spans approximately 110-feet over a big body of water. The estimated cost for the project is around $1-million.

Commissioner Dunlap provided the update on the Green Lake Bridge Project during the Commissioners' Report portion of Tuesday's Washington County Commissioners meeting.