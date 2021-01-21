Posted: Jan 21, 2021 3:14 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2021 3:19 PM

Garrett Giles

A landmark in Bartlesville has landed on a national list of famous buildings in the American South.

The Price Tower made CNN Travel's architectural tour of famous southern buildings. The iconic tower first opened in 1956 and was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, who designed some of the famous towers in Chicago and New York.

Some others that made the list include Elvis's birthplace, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the Alamo and Cinderella's Castle at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

The Price Tower Arts Center is located at 510 Dewey Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

To see CNN's list, click here.