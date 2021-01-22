Posted: Jan 22, 2021 9:23 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2021 9:32 AM

Garrett Giles

State Representative Justin Humphrey, a Republican from Lane, filed legislation this week that would establish a Bigfoot hunting season.

House Bill 1648 would direct the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Division to promulgate rules establishing the annual dates of the season and creating any necessary specific hunting licenses and fees.

Rep. Humphrey said tourism is one of the biggest attractions in his House district, so establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to an already beautiful part of the state. He said it will be a great way for people to enjoy the area and to have some fun.

Rep. Humphrey said he doesn’t want people to actually kill Bigfoot, so he will be working with the state wildlife and tourism departments to craft final language for his bill that specifies only the trapping of Bigfoot. He also hopes to secure at least $25,000 that can be used as a bounty for the first person to trap the creature.

“A lot of people don’t believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do,” Humphrey said. “Just like some people like to go deer hunting, while some don’t.”

Rep. Humphrey said he’s filed numerous pieces of legislation this year on more serious matters, such as censorship, protecting the beef industry and others. But to him, tourism is just as important to his House district for the amount of dollars it draws. He said HB 1648 has the potential to increase that presence and the resulting dollars to boost the local economy.

Rep. Humphrey said the town of Honobia, OK, already has an annual Bigfoot festival each October, so the hunting season ideally would coincide with that.

Humphrey said having a license and a tag would give people a way to prove they participated in the hunt. He reminds us that the overall goal is to get people to their area to enjoy the natural beauty and to have a great time, and if they find Bigfoot while they’re at it, well hey, that’s just an even bigger prize.

Justin Humphrey represents District 19 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw and Pushmataha counties.

You can listen and watch Rep. Humphrey talk about the Bigfoot legislation below.