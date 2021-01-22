Posted: Jan 22, 2021 9:39 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2021 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Project Engineer Emily Taber says construction on the Candlestick Court Drainage Rehabilitation in Bartlesville got underway recently.

The project began after a resident brought the City's attention to a sinkhole in his backyard at the downstream end of a City storm water sewer line.

Taber released the following statement to the City of Bartlesville’s City Beat:

"The City patched the corrugated metal sewer to mitigate the leakage and began budgeting for a full sewer replacement. Since that time, the sewer has continued to leak in the original location and in neighboring backyards, requiring the implementation of a new storm sewer."

The project will replace approximately 440 feet of the storm sewer pipe in the backyards of residential properties along Candlestick Court. The new polyethylene pipe will both increase the capacity of the sewer and minimize future leakage.

Funding for the project, $350,000, was approved by voters in the 2019 General Obligation Bond Election. Taber said construction is expected to come in under budget, allowing the remaining funds to be allocated to additional applicable projects. The project is expected to take three to four months to complete.