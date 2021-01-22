Posted: Jan 22, 2021 10:51 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2021 10:51 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage County and the surrounding area hasn’t gotten a significant amount of rain since the start of the New Year and Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts is beginning to get concerned about the dry conditions across the area.

Roberts says any type of ignition source can start these grass fires, rather it be welding, burning trash or cutting trees. Roberts says one spark can start the fire and begin to spread it. Looking at the extended forecast from the National Weather Service, Osage County is expected to get some rain on Sunday night into Monday.