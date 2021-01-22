Posted: Jan 22, 2021 1:13 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2021 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution for donations to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for its DARE Program on Monday morning.

The Commissioners will also hold a bid opening that morning starting at 10:00 a.m. The bid opening is for the installation of new intermediate stiffeners and diaphragms over the Caney Creek County Roads located seven-tenths of a mile from the intersection of North-South 4030 Road and East-West 3900 Road.

A letter from Grand Gateway regarding a REAP Grant for District Two of Washington County may be approved by the Washington County Commissioners as well.

The Commissioners will then consider, discuss, and possibly approve a resolution regarding an in-kind donation for the Washington County Free Fair from the Caney Valley Aggies.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.

To view the Washington County Commissioners' meeting agenda, click here.