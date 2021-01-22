Posted: Jan 22, 2021 1:22 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2021 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Fairgrounds will be discussed during the Washington County Budget Board meeting on Monday afternoon. The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m.

The Board will also review and consider appropriations for the Washington County Cash Funds as on file in the County Clerk’s Office. Revenue expenditures for the current fiscal year and risk management will also be discussed.

The Washington County Budget Board will be held in the basement of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.