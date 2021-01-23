Posted: Jan 23, 2021 4:55 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2021 4:55 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Education Promise is one of twenty-one Oklahoma organizations that are now finalists for the prestigious Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards, presented annually by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP). Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, only twenty-one were named finalists.

The board of directors of Bartlesville Education Promise is excited that BEP has been selected as a finalist for this award. The selection shows that the Bartlesville efforts to improve education and provide all students the chance to graduate from high school is recognized on a statewide basis.

On April 24, 2021, finalists will join together at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate and hear the announcement of the 2021 ONE Award winners. The event will be livestreamed on okcnp.org/one-awards. Finalists are divided into seven mission categories and receive $5,000, with category winners receiving $7,500. On the night of the event, an overall winner will be awarded $10,000 and the title of Oklahoma’s 2021 Nonprofit of Excellence. In total, this year’s finalists will receive $125,000 to recognize the impact of their charitable work throughout the State. As of 2020, the OKCNP ONE Award has given nearly $2 million to more than 200 Oklahoma nonprofits.

The Bartlesville Education Promise efforts to support over 3,000 students each year would not be possible without the support of the Bartlesville Public School System, their teachers, numerous community partners, and hundreds of donors from the greater Bartlesville Area. Last year over 140 teachers were directly involved in BEP educational support activities.

BEP, working with the Bartlesville education staff, provides after school tutoring at all nine Bartlesville schools. Plus, they provide enrichment programs like leadership and STEAM programs for low income students, educational programs at the Westside Community Center, summer educational programs at the Boys and Girls Club, STEM summer camp programs at Tri-County Tech, study programs for SAT, virtual reading books for all elementary schools, and other programs throughout the year. All programs are designed to help students move toward graduation from high school.

Awards are presented in the following categories:

• Arts and Humanities

• Community

• Education

• Health Services

• Self-Sufficiency

• Youth Development

• Transformation

The finalists were chosen by the ONE Awards Selection Commission, a group of prestigious community leaders from across Oklahoma. “ONE Award recipients are selected for their excellence in all areas, from impact and service delivery to clients, to reputation, to internal management and efficiencies” said Phil Lakin, Jr, Chair of the ONE Awards Selection Commission.