Posted: Jan 24, 2021 1:27 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2021 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Republican Party has voted to censure Oklahoma Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe at the 2021 biennial convential. They are demanding their immediate resignation for their failure to support Donald Trump and the will of their constituents.

A Facebook post from the Osage County Republican Party states that both senators are welcome to attend and address the party and defend their actions.