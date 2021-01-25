Posted: Jan 25, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2021 10:40 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting one Washington County COVID-19 death in Monday’s situation update. The report lists a male in the 65 or older age bracket. This is the 71st death due to COVID-19 in Washington County.

Washington County is currently reporting 381 active cases. Osage County is listing 345 active cases. Nowata County is reporting 109 active cases.

Statewide, 1,763 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. A total of 14 deaths were listed in Monday’s report.

