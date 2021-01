Posted: Jan 25, 2021 11:01 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2021 11:01 AM

Ty Loftis

Early Monday morning, a young male wandered off into the woods near the Osage Hills State Park. Family notified the Osage County Sheriff' Office of this and they began searching for the subject at around 3 a.m. Sheriff Eddie Virden says he appeared a couple of hours later.