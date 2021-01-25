Posted: Jan 25, 2021 2:02 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2021 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, district one commissioner Randall Jones informed the public that air purifiers have been bought and are currently being installed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in county-owned buildings.

The commissioners are holding off on installing more air purifiers to other buildings because of the high cost of this project. This first round of installation is going to cost upward of $50,000. This is why they will look to begin work in other buildings just after the fiscal year in July.