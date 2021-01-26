Posted: Jan 26, 2021 7:08 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2021 7:08 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Both the Bartlesville boys and girls should be able to compete against Broken Arrow on Tuesday night at Bruin Field House.

This will be the only double-header of the week for both clubs, as of now.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union called off both games of the girl’s and boy’s double-header at the UMAC on Friday. The girls game was already called off over the weekend.

It will be interesting to see how freshman David Castillo responds on Tuesday evening. Castillo is coming off his first game with single digit scoring on Saturday. Castillo had three points in the Bruin loss to Midwest City.

It was the first game where Castillo was limited to less than 17-points all year, highlighting just how remarkable his run has been to begin his freshman campaign. Head coach Clent Stewart talks about the freshman.

The BHS swim team will be honored in between the girls and guys games as their senior night.

Lady Bruins tip at 6:30 with the Bruin guys to follow at 8:00 on KWON – AM-1400 and FM 93.3.

You can watch the livestream as well on KWONTV.com