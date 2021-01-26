Posted: Jan 26, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2021 9:56 AM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools will be back to in-person learning on Wednesday. A post on the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook page says in part that the school is hopeful they won’t have to return to virtual learning again, but if COVID-19 cases were to increase once school resumes, they may have to go virtual again.

The school is now required to enter its COVID-19 case numbers and close contacts on a statewide data system. A graph shows that one week ago, 92 students and staff members were in quarantine. That number is now down to 13.

Staff members will continue to clean and disinfect all areas of the school to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will also continue to encourage students to wear masks, wash their hands regularly and watch their distance.