Posted: Jan 26, 2021 10:13 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2021 10:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Kay Little of Little History Adventures will explore women’s history in Washington County during the next Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce “Women in Business” event.

The Chamber asks that you join them as they look at area women from the past 100-plus years. They’ll see what they can learn with you about these women and what characteristics could be embraced.

The program will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club. It costs $25 per person to attend. Lunch is included. A registration link can be found here.

The Chamber is undertaking precautions to address concerns related to the coronavirus. Capacity for the event is limited, tabled of four are available on request and hand sanitizer will be placed at each table.