Posted: Jan 26, 2021 10:35 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2021 10:35 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,571 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s situation update. No local deaths were listed in the report. Data from the Center for Disease Control shows that over 282,000 Oklahomans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Washington County is currently reporting 333 active cases, a decrease of 38 active cases since Monday. Osage County is listing 323 active cases, down 22 cases since Monday. Nowata County is reporting 92 active cases, a decrease of 17 since the last report.

MORE INFO HERE.