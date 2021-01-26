Posted: Jan 26, 2021 12:45 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2021 12:46 PM

Due to an unforeseen circumstance, Martha's Task in Bartlesville is having to cancel Mardi Gras 2021 as it was not able to hold the event as advertised.

In a statement, Executive Director Laura Walton said:

"We look forward to future events that are less complicated by the impact of the pandemic.Thank you all for your continuing support of our organization. We are grateful as always for all you do to help us."

Walton said they'll be glad to refund ticket purchases.

Established in 2000, Martha's Task is a non-profit dedicated to helping low income women by providing long-term and short-term job training. The organization provides a seamstress training program through which women are paid while they learn to sew and receive a sewing machine and tools when they graduate.

Martha's Task also offers an emergency assistance program through which women can work for three hours and walk out the door with cash in hand to help with an immediate need. They're located at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

Martha's Task had announced that the party would be held almost a week ago prior to Tuesdays' announcement to cancel the event.