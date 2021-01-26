Posted: Jan 26, 2021 2:41 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2021 2:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday to answer for an alleged assault that occurred in early December. Ashley Yocham was charged with first degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon—both felony counts.

According to an affidavit, on December 8, Bartlesville police officers responded to an incident on the 2100 block of Johnstone Avenue in reference to a dispute between two neighbors. It is alleged that Yocham went into the victim’s front yard with a chainsaw and began cutting down a tree.

Yocham later told police that he wanted the tree to fall on the victim’s truck. The victim then came outside and claims that Yocham chased him back into the house with the chain saw. Yocham then allegedly scratched the front door with the chainsaw.

The defendant claimed he did not have any intent to hurt the victim. He believed that the victim had previously stolen items of his property. He reiterated this point during his arraignment as well. Bond for Yocham was set at $50,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. The defendant is due back in court on February 12.