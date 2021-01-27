Posted: Jan 27, 2021 7:41 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 8:03 AM

Garrett Giles

As reported on Monday, Phillips 66 in Bartlesville is holding a COVID-19 employee inoculation clinic on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 310 W. 5th.

In a statement, Summer Austin with Phillips 66 said:

“The Phillips 66 Bartlesville Business Operations & Innovation Center is part of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Push Partner Program to alleviate vaccination pressure on the healthcare system. As a Push Partner, Phillips 66 will assist in COVID-19 vaccine dissemination and is following the timeline for distribution put forth by the Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines.”

Currently, this includes vaccinating interested employees who qualify as part of the health department’s early Phase 2 guidelines – namely emergency responders and adults age 65 and older and the medical teams who are administering the vaccination program.