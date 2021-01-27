Posted: Jan 27, 2021 7:54 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 8:03 AM

Garrett Giles

Candidates for municipal office in three Washington County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m., Monday, February 1st, 2021 and ends Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. There are offices open for election in the towns of Copan, Ramona, and Ochelata.

Candidates for the offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board. Candidate Declaration of Candidacy filing forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone Ave, Suite 101 and can also be found on the State Election Board website –elections.ok.gov.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said that the following offices will be filled:

Town of Ochelata

2 Trustees for four year terms

1 Trustee for a two year unexpired term

Town Clerk for a four year term

Town of Copan

Members in Wards 2 & 4 for four year terms

Town of Ramona

Two Trustees for four year terms

Town Treasurer for a four year term

For more information contact the County Election Board Office at 918.337.2850.