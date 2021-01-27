Posted: Jan 27, 2021 7:59 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 7:59 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the February 9th, Caney Valley Special School or the Collinsville Board of Education Primary, should apply now.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2nd, House urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot applications forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

"At least two mail transactions must be made,” House said. “The County Election Board must mail the ballots to the voter and the voter must return the voted ballots by mail.”

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on Thursday, February 4th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Friday, February 5th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the election board at 918.337.2850.