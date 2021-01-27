Posted: Jan 27, 2021 8:43 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 8:43 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) approved to send a request to the City Council to set an election date for the renewal of the quarter-cent Economic Development Sales Tax for Tuesday, April 6th.

BDA President David Wood said there is a sunset on the sales tax every five years. Wood said the tax was originally approved in the mid-1980's. He said the tax has been renewed every five years since, with the last two tax renewal elections receiving a 70-percent approval rate.

Heading into this possible election, Wood said the City of Bartlesville and the BDA has the best story it has ever had to tell. Wood said they were talking about a retail development next of Lowe's along Adams Boulevard and they were able to create Silverlake Village which has been a resounding success. He said they were also able to bring Chick-fil-a to the Eastland Shopping Center, they were able to redevelop the old K-Mart facility at 501 SE Washington Boulevard, and they were able to purchase the former Siemens Building on the Westside of Bartlesville. There's been nothing but really good things that have happened.

Wood said BDA member Chris Batchelder would give presentations on the renewal of the quarter-cent Economic Development Sales Tax leading up to the possible election in April.

The item to set an election date for the possible renewal of the quarter-cent Economic Development Sales Tax in Bartlesville will now be considered by the City Council on Monday, Feb. 1st. The Council's meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. and they'll in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.