Posted: Jan 27, 2021 8:56 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Apple Studios, LLC received additional space on Wednesday to help them with their production of a film in Osage County that is based off David Grann's book - "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI."

The Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) approved to lease an additional 15,217 square feet within the manufacturing building in the former Siemens facility to Apple for wardrobe related activities from Thursday, Jan. 28th, through Saturday, Aug. 28th. BDA Vice President Jared Patton said they're leasing the space for $42,252 inclusive of all utility and operating expenses (with a 90-day extension option at a rate of $198 per day). Patton said the BDA will still have 30,000 sqft between two different spaces in the building. He said they'll still have north dock access.

Under the working titles of "Gray Horse," Apple Studios, LLC is occupying the vacant three story office building adjacent to the former Siemens facility as well. The BDA approved a proposal in November 2020 to lease approximately 55,000-sqaure-feet of office space in the former Siemens facility to Apple Studios, LLC for use as movie production offices in the amount of $236,250 plus electric costs. The original lease between the BDA and Apple Studios, LLC started on Monday, Nov. 30th.

BDA President David Wood added that Apple Studios, LLC has been the fairest, most gracious prospect customer that he's worked with in 20 years. Wood said Apple does everything they say they're going to do and they do it immediately. He said if they need more space, they can have more space.