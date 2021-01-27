Posted: Jan 27, 2021 9:46 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 9:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will be holding its monthly chamber luncheon on Wednesday, February 10th. This comes one month after January’s lunch was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Networking will begin at 11:45 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Skiatook Chamber of Commerce members will be sworn in during this meeting. Cost to attend is $7 and the event will take place at the First Baptist Church Gym, located at 940 W. Oak Street in Skiatook.