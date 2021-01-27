News
Skiatook Chamber Holding Meeting in February
The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will be holding its monthly chamber luncheon on Wednesday, February 10th. This comes one month after January’s lunch was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Networking will begin at 11:45 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Skiatook Chamber of Commerce members will be sworn in during this meeting. Cost to attend is $7 and the event will take place at the First Baptist Church Gym, located at 940 W. Oak Street in Skiatook.
