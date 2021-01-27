Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:37 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 12:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Since launching the, “Protect Our Herd,” campaign in December, The City of Bartlesville has published information on its website and released videos on how to best protect citizens from getting COVID-19.

Mayor Dale Copeland, along with City Manager Mike Bailey and other City leaders have been featured in campaign videos over the past month. Ann Ogelsby with Phillips 66 recently launched a video on the City website encouraging residents to wear a mask.

For additional information on the Protect Our Herd campaign, you can go to the City’s Facebook page or visit cityofbartlesville.org.